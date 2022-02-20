Olivia Munn joins ‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ series

AMC has announced a number of new cast members who have joined its upcoming series Tales Of The Walking Dead, including Olivia Munn.

As revealed by Deadline, the Newsroom actor has joined The Walking Dead spin-off series alongside Danny Ramirez (The Falcon & The Winter Soldier), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys) and Gage Munroe (Nobody).

Tales Of The Walking Dead will be a six-episode anthology series featuring standalone stories from the original show’s zombie-infested universe.

Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard), Tara Nicole Weyr (The Wilds) and Haifaa al-Mansour (Motherland) will each direct one episode, while The Walking Dead producer Michael Satrazemis will helm the remaining three episodes of the season.

Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead franchise, said: “Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth, and Jessie are the latest massive talents that will bring new worlds of TWD to life with big, daring, different, emotional, shocking, scary, and crazy stories. We’re excited for them to come walk with us.”

Showrunner Channing Powell added: “Somehow we have lucked into the greatest cast – Olivia, Jessie, Embeth, Danny, Loan… We’ve been hoping these episodes will feel like unique, little films and with this range of actors, we are well on our way.”

Gimple will serve as executive producer on Tales Of The Walking Dead alongside Powell.

Previously named cast members include: Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna), Poppy Liu (Hacks) and Jillian Bell (22 Jump Street).

Munn most recently starred in indie drama Violet, written and directed by Justine Bateman. She also starred in Netflix romantic comedy Love, Wedding, Repeat and crime thriller The Gateway.

Tales Of The Walking Dead is one of many spin-offs in the pipeline, with Fear The Walking Dead set to return for an eighth season. There’s also a series featuring Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) in development.

The Walking Dead will premiere the second half of its 11th and final season today (February 20). Tales Of The Walking Dead is expected to premiere on AMC in the summer.