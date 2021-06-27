Olly Alexander is set to replace Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who‘s latest Time Lord, according to reports.

The Years & Years frontman and star of last year’s critically acclaimed Aids drama It’s A Sin would become the first openly gay actor to play the Doctor in the show’s 58-year history.

Whittaker, the first Time Lord to be played by a woman, will step aside after two specials in 2022, with The Sun now claiming that pay negotiations between Alexander and the BBC are “at an advanced stage”.

Russell T. Davies, who created It’s A Sin and previously worked as a writer and producer for Doctor Who, is said to have been “impressed with [Alexander’s] work and felt he was a great fit for the Doctor.”

A source claimed that the actor and singer was “on the verge of being announced” in the role, adding: “It’s definitely happening, he’s just had to keep quiet about it while negotiations were finalised.”

Michael Sheen was previously the bookmakers’ favourite to be cast next in the role, followed by Michaela Coel and Richard Ayoade.

Speaking to NME about It’s A Sin earlier this year, Alexander said: “There’s not been a drama about this period made in the UK on this scale ever. It’s all those things Russell [T Davies] does so well. It makes you laugh and cry. It makes your heart break as well as growing three sizes bigger.

“When I watched it, I bawled my eyes out and I knew everything that was going to happen, but it was still so emotional and joyful.”