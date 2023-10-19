Here’s when ‘Once Upon a Boyhood’ starring Im Si-wan premieres

South Korean streaming service Coupang Play has announced release details for its upcoming K-drama, Once Upon a Boyhood, starring Im Si-wan.

Once Upon a Boyhood will star ZE:A member Im Si-wan (known for his roles in Run On and Tracer) as Jang Byung-tae, high school student in the 1980s who gets transferred to a new school, where he’s mistakenly believed to be a skilful fighter.

At his new school, he also crosses paths with three other notable students: the “black spider” of the school, Park Ji-young (played by Lee Sun-bin), popular kid Kang Sun-Hwa (former IZ*ONE singer Kang Hye-Won) and skilled fighter Jung Kyeong-Tae (See You in My 19th Life‘s Lee Si-woo).

Coupang Play has since released new still from Once Upon a Boyhood, featuring all four main characters and the hijinks they’ll get into throughout the upcoming K-drama.

In its post, the streaming service also confirmed that the series will be released at the end of November. Keep tabs on this page for the latest teasers, trailers and premiere details.

Aside from Once Upon a Boyhood, Im Si-wan is also set to star in season two of Netflix’s hit K-drama series, Squid Game. It’ll also feature ex-Big Bang member T.O.P, IZ*ONE’s Jo Yu-ri and more.

In other K-drama news, Jung Ryeo-won has been cast opposite Wi Ha-joon in the upcoming tvN K-drama series, Graduation. The series will be the actress’ first role in a romance TV show since 2018’s Wok of Life.

Meanwhile, K-pop agency FNC Entertainment has announced the upcoming debut of its new boyband, AMPERS&ONE, featuring several Boys Planet contestants.