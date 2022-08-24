Watch the teaser for ‘One Dollar Lawyer’ starring Namgoong Min

A teaser for upcoming Korean drama One Dollar Lawyer, starring Namgoong Min, has been released.

In the new teaser trailer released on August 23, Namgoong Min, playing philanthropist lawyer Cheon Ji Hoon, can be seen donning a spiffy suit and sunglasses at night. He sits as with a potential client at their wits’ end, offering him a deal no one in dire legal trouble could refuse – the services of a professional lawyer for only ₩1,000, or $0.75.

Watch the new teaser trailer for One Dollar Lawyer below.

In the series, Cheon Ji Hoon will face off against the rich and powerful for his clients, who often lack the money or connections to fight against the legal might of the privileged. Along the way, he meets prosecutor’s assistant Baek Ma Ri (played by Again My Life‘s Kim Ji-Eun), a graduate of the Judicial Research and Training Institute whose life is changed after an encounter with Cheon Ji Hoon.

One Dollar Lawyer is set to premiere on network SBS this September 23 at 10pm KST. The series will reportedly run for 16 one-hour episodes and also stars actors Lee Deok Hwa, Park Jin Woo, Choi Dae Hoon and Lee Chung Ah.

Namgoong Min last appeared in the 2021 series The Veil alongside Kim Ji-Eun. The series, which was broadcaster MBC’s 60th anniversary special project, aired in April. He played a top field agent in the National Intelligence Service who returns to find a traitor in the organisation after going missing for a year.