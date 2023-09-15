‘One Piece’ renewed for second season at Netflix

Netflix‘s live-action adaptation of the beloved One Piece anime and manga series has been confirmed to return for a second season.

Last night (September 14), series creator Eiichiro Oda announced the news through a special video. In the video, Oda thanked fans for their support and asked viewers if they had enjoyed season 1, which launched in late August.

“I spent a long time working on it with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios. It seems people around the world have been enjoying the show, which makes the hard work from the production team truly worth it,” Oda wrote.

Oda continued: “Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news. Netflix has decided to renew the show! The adventures of Iñaki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward! It’ll still take a while to get the scripts ready, so please be patient.”

Watch the announcement below.

The live-action series — which is based on Oda’s best-selling Manga of the same name (it later became a hit anime series) — follows Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the ultimate treasure: to become the next Pirate King.

On September 5, just one week after Netflix’s live-action adaptation was released, it was revealed that the show smashed Netflix records previously set by Wednesday‘s debut season and Stranger Things season 4. While those shows ranked as the top show on the streaming platform in 83 countries upon release, One Piece debuted at the top spot across 84 countries.

In a four-star review of Netflix’s One Piece, Mark Beaumont wrote for NME: “One Piece rattles along at a sprightly pace, stacking drama points like teetering towers that all tumble in synchronised perfection. If it’s teen-friendly romps that virtually binge themselves you’re after, climb aboard and strap in tight.”