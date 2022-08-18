‘One Punch Man’ officially confirmed for third season

Popular superhero anime One Punch Man will finally be getting a third season, according to a new announcement on the series’ website.
The post confirmed that season three is now in production, and will be animated by a different studio than the one responsible for the often-criticised second season. The post did not share any further information including the airing date of the anime and what story arc will be adapted, but a new teaser visual created by Osamu Kubota featuring protagonist Saitama and the ruthless villain Garou was shared in the post to hype up fans for the upcoming season.
アニメ「ワンパンマン」第3期制作始動👊
第1期・第2期のキャラクターデザインを担当した久保田誓描き下ろし新ティザービジュアルを公開！
続報は随時公式サイト、公式SNSにて発表してまいります
サイト https://t.co/XQLgmpPQl3
Instagram https://t.co/Bp58EikxcJ#onepunchman#ワンパンマン
— TVアニメ「ワンパンマン」公式 (@opm_anime) August 18, 2022
Season two of One Punch Man aired in April 2019, and was animated by Maid-sama! studio J.C.Staff following a critically acclaimed season 1 animated by Madhouse animation studio. The second season received mixed reviews over a drop in quality of animation and a change in the director, but was nonetheless praised for deepening the world of the series through story and character building.
Fast & Furious franchise director Justin Lin was announced as the director for a live-action adaptation of the hit series earlier this year following his departure from Fast X after a “major disagreement” with lead star and producer Vin Diesel.
The live-action One Punch Man adaptation will be written by Jumanji: The Next Level’s Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinker, with Lin reportedly planning for a rewrite and for production to begin by the end of the year. The film was first ordered in April 2020.
Other manga and anime franchises to recently receive the live-action treatment include One Piece, Gundam and Avatar: The Last Airbender for Netflix. Netflix released one season of a live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation in November before cancelling it less than a month later, though the streaming giant has begun filming on the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s ‘One Piece’, announcing it had cast Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor Colton Osorio to play the role of Young Luffy in July.