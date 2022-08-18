‘One Punch Man’ officially confirmed for third season

Popular superhero anime One Punch Man will finally be getting a third season, according to a new announcement on the series’ website.

The post confirmed that season three is now in production, and will be animated by a different studio than the one responsible for the often-criticised second season. The post did not share any further information including the airing date of the anime and what story arc will be adapted, but a new teaser visual created by Osamu Kubota featuring protagonist Saitama and the ruthless villain Garou was shared in the post to hype up fans for the upcoming season.

Season two of One Punch Man aired in April 2019, and was animated by Maid-sama! studio J.C.Staff following a critically acclaimed season 1 animated by Madhouse animation studio. The second season received mixed reviews over a drop in quality of animation and a change in the director, but was nonetheless praised for deepening the world of the series through story and character building.

Fast & Furious franchise director Justin Lin was announced as the director for a live-action adaptation of the hit series earlier this year following his departure from Fast X after a “major disagreement” with lead star and producer Vin Diesel.

The live-action One Punch Man adaptation will be written by Jumanji: The Next Level’s Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinker, with Lin reportedly planning for a rewrite and for production to begin by the end of the year. The film was first ordered in April 2020.

Other manga and anime franchises to recently receive the live-action treatment include One Piece, Gundam and Avatar: The Last Airbender for Netflix. Netflix released one season of a live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation in November before cancelling it less than a month later, though the streaming giant has begun filming on the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s ‘One Piece’, announcing it had cast Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor Colton Osorio to play the role of Young Luffy in July.