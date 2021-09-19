‘Only Fools And Horses’ star John Challis has died, aged 79

Only Fools And Horses star John Challis has died, his family have confirmed. He was 79.

The actor, known for playing Boycie in the long-running BBC comedy, had been suffering from cancer.

His family said in a statement: “Our dear friend and yours, John Challis, has died peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer.”

They added: “It is with heavy hearts that we bring you such sad news.”

They continued: “He will always be loved for being ‘Boycie’ and leaves a great legacy of work that will continue to bring pleasure and smiles for many years to come.

“Please respect the privacy of John’s family and friends at this difficult time, and be assured that in the future there will be an occasion to celebrate John’s life – when everyone will be welcome to come along.”

His family said donations in his memory can be made to his chosen animal charities Cuan Wildlife Rescue, Tusk or the British Hedgehog Preservation Society.

“As Boycie would have said… you know it makes sense!” their statement added.

