‘Only Murders In The Building’ renewed for a fourth season

Only Murders In The Building has been renewed for a fourth season by Hulu.

The renewal comes on the same day (October 3) the last episode of season three was aired in the UK and US.

A post on the series’ official X/Twitter page read: “‘Only Murders In The Building’ is coming back for Season 4! Let the investigating begin.”

It is unclear at this stage when the new series will be released.

Only Murders in the Building is coming back for Season 4! Let the investigating begin… 🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♀️ #OMITB pic.twitter.com/VwQWsx5r8s — Only Murders in the Building 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) October 3, 2023

Reviewing season three of Only Murders In The Building, NME wrote: “There’s ample meat on the bones of this mystery for our part-time gumshoes to hypothesise about – and enough for fans to form theories of their own too.

“In lesser hands, Only Murders… could have become just another statistic in the cosy crime boom; instead, we’re treated to a must-watch mystery romp.”

It is Hulu’s most-watched original comedy series to date in the US, and its third season had the most-watched premiere day of any of the streamer’s scripted original in 2023 thus far according to Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings via Variety. The show ranked as the ninth most-watched title of the week upon the launch of season three, and it has remained a top-six streaming original in the following weeks.

The murder mystery series earned 17 nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards, with Steve Martin and Martin Short receiving leading acting nods. However, despite making up the show’s trio of leads, Selena Gomez was omitted from the list at the time.