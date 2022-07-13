‘Only Murders In The Building’ star Steve Martin “dismayed” by Selena Gomez Emmy snub: “She’s so crucial”

Steve Martin has expressed his disappointment after his Only Murders In the Building co-star Selena Gomez was snubbed at the Emmys.

The murder mystery Hulu series earned 17 nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards, with Martin and Martin Short receiving leading acting nods. However, despite making up the show’s trio of leads, Gomez was omitted from the list.

While Martin was pleased to see the show receive recognition, he was “dismayed” by the lack of an acting nomination for Gomez, who he described as “crucial” part of the show.

“We’re very happy we got a lot of nominations,” Martin told Variety. “We’re a little dismayed that Selena didn’t get nominated because she’s so crucial to the trio, to the show.

“She kind of balances us. In fact, in some ways you can say that we got nominated because of her balance in the show.”

Gomez may not have received an acting nomination, but she did earn a nod for executive producing the series.

“We’re happy that she is nominated as executive producer on the show. She’s a big asset for us,” added Martin.

The Emmy nominations, which were announced on Tuesday (July 12), saw Succession land the most nods with 25, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 apiece.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Only Murders In The Building will return for a third season. The second season, which began in late June, is still currently airing.

“Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate,” Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said in a statement.

“Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humour and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan [Fogelman, executive producer], John [Hoffman, co-creator], Steve, Marty and Selena’s work.

“We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”