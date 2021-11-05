Kim Soo-hyun fights for his life in new ‘One Ordinary Day’ trailer

South Korean streaming service Coupang Play has unveiled a trailer for its upcoming original series One Ordinary Day.

Starring top South Korean actors Kim Soo-hyun (It’s Okay Not To Be Okay) and Cha Seung-won (A Korean Odyssey), the forthcoming crime drama is a remake of BBC One’s Criminal Justice.

Kim plays the character of Kim Hyun-soo, an ordinary university student whose life plummets into despair after he is mistakenly imprisoned as the suspect of a murder case. Meanwhile, Cha stars as Shin Joong-han, a third-rate lawyer who offers to help Hyun-soo with his case. The duo go on to battle the injustices of the legal system.

In the new trailer, Kim’s character is seen in tears as he is repeatedly mistreated by law enforcement officers and fellow inmates after entering prison. “Aren’t you having a hard time?” Joong-han later asks an exhausted Hyun-soo during a visit. “Sign here. From now on, I’m your lawyer,” he tells him.

The clip ends with a shot of Hyun-soo running through the corridors of the prison while being pursued, looking back in fear back as the screen fades to black, revealing the series’ premiere date.

One Ordinary Day is helmed by director Lee Myung-woo, who had previous worked on dramas such as Backstreet Rookie (2020) and The Fiery Priest (2019). The eight-episode series is set to premiere on South Korean streaming service Coupang Play as its first-ever original on November 27.

In other K-drama news, tvN’s latest mystery-thriller Jirisan has come under fire from audiences for its “excessive” product placement. One viewer had allegedly commented that they “can’t figure out if it is a drama or a commercial for outdoor clothing”, in reference to outfits worn by the main cast throughout the ongoing series being that of outdoor clothing brand Nepa, which is one of the series’ sponsors.