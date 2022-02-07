‘Orphan Black’ sequel series in the works at AMC

An Orphan Black sequel series is officially in the works at AMC.

The project, which was first reported in 2019, has found its writer with the writers’ room now having opened for the forthcoming show.

Orphan Black ran from 2013 to 2017, with Tatiana Maslany playing a woman named Sarah and her “cloned sisters” in a present-day science-fiction thriller.

According to Variety, Anna Fishko has joined the project to write and executive produce the series although plot details remain under wraps at the time of writing.

It remains unclear whether Maslany will reprise her roles for the project, while it’s been confirmed that it will be a sequel set in the same universe (as opposed to a reboot).

Meanwhile, Maslany was cast in the lead role of Marvel’s spin-off series She-Hulk at Disney+ in 2020.

She will play Jennifer Walters, cousin of Bruce Banner, who inherits Banner’s Hulk powers via a blood transfusion, and is said to keep the character’s “personality, intelligence and emotional control”.

The series will be directed by Kat Coiro, who will also act as executive producer. Jessica Gao will write the series and also act as the show’s executive producer and showrunner.

Orphan Black was critically acclaimed during its run and earned Maslany three Emmy nominations and one Golden Globe nomination.

She took home the Emmy for best actress in a drama series in 2016.