‘Pachinko’: Here’s the first look at the Apple TV+ series, starring Lee Min-ho

Apple TV+ has released the first stills from its upcoming K-drama series Pachinko, and also annocuned its release date.

Earlier today (January 27), the streaming service released a series of images from the forthcoming TV adaptation of Pachinko, the bestselling novel by Min Jin Lee. The show is slated to premiere on March 25 with three episodes, followed by weekly instalments every Friday thereafter.

The images feature the first glimpses of Minari actress and Academy Award winner Youn Yuh-jung as leading protagonist Sunja. Other stills from the show include Lee Min-ho as Hansu, as well as various shots of Pachinko’s supporting cast of Jin Ha, Kim Min-ha and Jeon Yu-na.

Here's your first look at #Pachinko, based on the New York Times best-selling novel. Starring Yuh-Jung Youn, Lee Minho, Jin Ha, and Minha Kim. Streaming March 25. https://t.co/YIImGpNcex pic.twitter.com/AWsvKJ7lHB — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) January 26, 2022

Advertisement

The eight-episode series will follo the trials and tribulations of Korean immigrants in turn-of-the-century Japan, unfolding over four generations. The new Apple TV+ series also features a star-studded cast of South Korean and Japanese actors, including Jung Eun-chae, Jung Woong-in, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami.

The TV adaption of Pachinko was written and executive produced by The Terror’s Soo Hugh. Meanwhile, the series will be executive produced and directed by filmmakers Kogonada (Columbus) and Justin Chon (Blue Bayou, the Twilight series), both having helmed four episodes each.

In a previous interview with Esquire Korea, Lee Min-ho had spoken about his experience portraying Hansu on the upcoming drama series, and his resolve to reflect “the male image from that era”. “I wanted to be true to the character,” he said. “So I tried to focus on how desperate they were to survive in that period [of time].”