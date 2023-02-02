Pamela Anderson reveals “one man” who always treated her with respect

Pamela Anderson has named the one man that she says always treated her with “complete and utter respect”.

The Baywatch actor and model opened up about her former relationships in a new memoir and Netflix documentary, and said that most of her exes “treated her badly”.

In a new interview with The Times, Anderson looked back on her six marriages and said: “I also would not allow anyone to abuse me and didn’t want my kids to think it was OK. And so that was always my red line.”

Anderson named Playboy publisher Hugh Hefner as the one man that she believes always treated her with “complete and utter respect”.

The pair met in the 1980s at Hefner’s Playboy mansion, with Anderson paying tribute to Hefner after his death in 2017 by calling him her “friend and mentor”.

Anderson revealed recently that she walked in on Jack Nicholson while he was having a threesome at the Playboy Mansion.

The star made the claim as part of her new memoir Love, Pamela, where she spoke about a visit to the mansion and stumbling across Nicholson with two women in the bathroom.

“Mr. Nicholson had two beautiful women with him,” she said (via Variety). “They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other. I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss.

“Trying not to look, but I couldn’t help myself and caught his eye in the reflection. I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, ‘Thanks, dear.’”