Pamela Anderson refused to read letter from ‘Pam & Tommy’ star Lily James

Pamela Anderson has revealed that she refused to read a letter sent to her by Pam & Tommy star Lily James.

Speaking to The New York Times, Anderson explained that she hasn’t watched the Disney+ series, which tells the true story of how her sex tape with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee was leaked to the masses.

Anderson said that the events covered in the series were “already hurtful enough the first time,” adding: “It’s like one of those things where you’re going, ‘Really?’ People are still capitalising off that thing?”

The Baywatch star then revealed that James, who plays Anderson in the series, reached out to her after taking the role, saying she wanted to “honour” her while starring in the show.

However, Anderson refused to respond to the actress, instead scanning a copy of the letter and leaving it unread in her inbox.