Pamela Anderson responds to backlash over her #MeToo comments: “It takes two to tango”

Pamela Anderson has responded to the backlash she faced over her #MeToo comments.

In 2017 the Baywatch star said in a controversial interview that victims of Harvey Weinstein “knew what they were getting into”.

Now, Anderson has addressed her remarks from that interview, saying in a new conversation with Interview Magazine that she “could even take it a step further”.

Advertisement

The actor explained that during her career she had to look after herself in certain situations such as casting auditions. She said: “My mother would tell me — and I think this is the kind of feminism I grew up with — it takes two to tango.

“Believe me, I’ve been in many situations where it’s like, ‘Come in here little girl, sit on the bed.’ But my mom would say, ‘If someone answers the door in a hotel robe and you’re going for an interview, don’t go in. But if you do go in, get the job’.”

She added: “That’s a horrible thing to say but that’s how I was. I skated on the edges of destruction, I just had this sense of value and self-worth.

“But, I think a lot of people don’t have that or they weren’t taught that. Thank god for the #MeToo movement because things have changed and people are much more careful and respectful.”

It comes nearly six year after Anderson sat down with NBC’s Today Show. At the time Anderson was commenting on allegations about Weinstein and the wider #MeToo movement.

Advertisement

After discussing her own incidents of childhood sex abuse, she said: “I learned never to put myself in those situations again. When I came to Hollywood, of course, I had a lot of offers to do private auditions and things that make absolutely no sense. [It’s] just common sense.”

Weinstein, a one-time kingmaker producer in Hollywood, was found guilty on February 24, 2020. He was sentenced to serve 23 years in a New York state prison for counts of a Criminal Sexual Act in the first degree and third-degree rape.

Anderson has recently made a number of headlines thanks to her new memoir and a Netflix documentary.