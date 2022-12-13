‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun to lead revenge K-drama ‘Payback’ premiering in January

In January South Korean television network SBS will premiere a new revenge-thriller K-drama Payback, starring Parasite’s Lee Sun-kyun and Moon Chae-won (best known for Flower of Evil).

Last week, SBS unveiled the cast and premiere date of its upcoming series Payback, which will be led by Lee and Moon, alongside Kang Yoo-seok (Light on Me) and Park Hoon (Big Mouth). The network has since shared an official poster, as well as stills and plot details on the forthcoming series.

According to KoreaJoongAngDaily, Lee will lead the series as Su-wan, a hedge fund manager who is working overseas prior to the events of the series. Following an unspecified incident, he is forced to return to his home country of South Korea and begins to exact his revenge against unjust powers.

Meanwhile, Moon will star as Joon-kyung, an army major and judicial officer who aids Su-wan in his mission. Kang and Park’s roles have yet to be revealed.

Payback is helmed by director Lee Won-tae, who previously worked on the 2019 crime film The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil. Joining him is screenwriter Kim Won-seok, who is best known for his work on hit military-romance drama Descendants of the Sun. Payback begins airing on SBS from January 6.

In other K-drama news, streaming platform TVING has announced its 2023 series line-up. These include the dystopian webtoon-based Duty After School, office drama Cruel Intern and youth romance drama All That We Loved.