Paris Hilton spotted at picket line with striking BBC journalists

Paris Hilton was seen greeting BBC journalists on the picket line on Thursday (March 16), who were on strike to defend local radio stations.

The reality star was spotted leaving the BBC headquarters in London, following an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour to promote her book, Paris: The Memoir.

As reported by the Evening Standard, Hilton smiled at members of the National Union Of Journalists (NUJ) as she departed the broadcasting house, who were campaigning against planned cuts to local radio stations.

The NUJ’s official Twitter account shared footage of the moment, writing: “Hi @parishilton we can send you a flag to help you show solidarity with journalists on strike in their fight to save BBC Local radio services.”

Hi @parishilton 👋 we can send you a flag to help you show solidarity with journalists on strike in their fight to save BBC Local radio services. All you need to know https://t.co/HYEZF3sJW5 #KeepBBCLocalRadioLocal pic.twitter.com/AHQCJ0SCLv — NUJ (@NUJofficial) March 16, 2023

Another user, who shared a photo of Hilton, wrote: “That’s hot. Comrade Paris Hilton on the BBC NUJ picket line this morning in London (yes it’s really her).”

Speaking to the PA news agency about the encounter, NUJ representative Susana Mendonca described it as the “most surprising picketing experience ever”.

That's hot. 🔥 Comrade Paris Hilton on the BBC NUJ picket line this morning in London (yes it's really her) @NUJofficial @ParisHilton ✊💅👑 pic.twitter.com/6A2LZIdsD3 — rosie 🇵🇸 (@rosiehuz) March 16, 2023

Hilton was reportedly asked if she supported local radio by a colleague of Mendonca. “She looked back and smiled at us, so I’ll take that as a yes,” Mendonca said.

“I didn’t speak to her, but I waved my flag and she looked back at our flag before giving a smile.”

