Park Bo-gum attains his barber license while in the military

South Korean actor Park Bo-gum has successfully attained a barber license while serving his mandatory military service.

An official from the South Korean navy shared in a statement to News1 yesterday (February 2) that the actor had passed the practical test of the National Technical Qualification Examination to be a skilled technician last December, which in his case was to be a barber.

Park had taken the examination while simultaneously serving as a naval sergeant at the military headquarters located in Gyeryongdae city in the South Chungcheong province of South Korea, and had “always been interested in being a skilled technician, and he invested his personal time into preparing for the test”, per Soompi’s translations.

Another source from the military also noted that it “encourages soldiers to obtain certificates that can be used for self-development or after discharging from the military, and [we are] preparing systems and conditions for this”, with Park being just one of the many soldiers who obtained certificates while in the military.

Park had first enlisted as part of a mandatory military consignment back in August 31, 2020, and is currently slated to be discharged from duty on April 30 this year. However, News1 noted that the actor has yet to use up his allocated vacation days as of writing, and may get dismissed earlier than expected as a result.

The 29-year-old actor last starred in the 2021 film Seo Bok alongside Gong Yoo (The Silent Sea, Squid Game) as its titular main character, and has had roles in a number of acclaimed Korean series across his nearly-decade-long career, including Reply 1988, Love In The Moonlight, Itaewon Class and more.