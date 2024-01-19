Park Bo-young, Ju Ji-hoon to star in new K-drama by ‘Moving’ writer

South Korean actors Park Bo-young and Ju Ji-hoon have been cast in a new K-drama called Light Shop, from Moving writer Kang Full.

Today (January 19), Disney+ announced the cast of its brand-new K-drama series, Light Shop, from the mind of Kang Full, who was behind the critically acclaimed 2023 series Moving.

Light Shop will be an adaptation of Kang Full’s popular webtoon of the same name, and will follow a group of strangers, each with a traumatic past, who are all drawn to a mysterious light shop that holds the key to their futures.

The owner of said light shop will be played by Ju Ji-hoon of Kingdom and The Spy Gone North fame. Joining him will be Park Bo-young (Daily Dose of Sunshine), who will portray a nurse with an unusual connection to her patients; Bae Seong-woo (The King) as a police officer; and Lee Jung-eun (Parasite) as a distraught mother.

Light Shop will be directed by Kim Hiewon. The series is expected to premiere in the secold half of 2024, exclusively on Disney+.

