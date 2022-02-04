Park Bo-young to reportedly star in new drama from ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ director

South Korean actress Park Bo-young is reportedly undergoing discussions to star in a new drama to be helmed by All Of Us Are Dead director Lee Jae-kyu.

JoyNews24 reported on February 4 that Park had allegedly been cast in an upcoming K-drama adaptation of a webtoon titled Morning Comes To Psychiatric Wards Too (literal translation), which is purportedly set to be helmed Lee Jae-kyu, who is best known for directing the hit Netflix series All Of Us Are Dead. Neither Park nor Lee and their representatives have confirmed nor deny the report.

Morning Comes To Psychiatric Wards Too is described by News24 as a “healing” drama about the many incidents that occur within a psychiatric ward. With a story based on the real-life encounters as told by a psychiatric nurse, the drama is set to focus on her fictional counterpart, Jung Shi-na, which Park is reported to be cast as.

If the news of Park’s casting proves true, the upcoming drama series will mark her first project since tVN’s Doom At Your Service which first aired on broadcast network tVN in May last year. Park had starred in the fantasy romance drama as its lead, opposite co-star Seo In-guk.

In other news, K-pop girl groups VIVIZ, ITZY, Brave Girls and Kep1er were reported to be in talks to join the upcoming second season of Queendom as contestants, however the show’s production team has since clarified that “nothing has been confirmed yet” regarding its line-up.