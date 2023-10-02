Park Eun-bin, Kim Hyo-jin form a friendship in new ‘Castaway Diva’ teaser

South Korean network tvN has released a new teaser for its upcoming K-drama Castaway Diva, starring Park Eun-bin and Kim Hyo-jin.

Castaway Diva will star Park Eun-bin as Seo Mok-ha, a girl who dreams of being a pop star. One fateful day, when she’s on her way to Seoul to pursue her dreams, Mok-ha finds herself stranded on an uninhabited island, where she’ll stay for the next 15 years.

She will be joined by Chae Jong-hyeop (Nevertheless), an TV producer who gets entangled in Mok-ha’s life when he finds and rescues her from the deserted island, and Kim Hyo-jin (Private Lives) as Yoon Ran-joo, a former A-list singer who Mok-ha is a fan of.

The new teaser for Castaway Diva opens with Mok-ha encountering a done after being stranded for 15 years, leading to her finally being rescued. It’s contrasted with a shot of Ran-joo standing at the ledge of a rooftop as she contemplates about her life.

“You appeared just when I was thinking of ending it all,” Ran-joo tells Mok-ha, to which the former castaway responds: “Just trust me and step confidently into the spotlight.” The clip then showcases the close friendship the duo form in the series.

Castaway Diva will premiere sometime in October 28 on South Korean TV network tvN. The series will also be available to stream on Netflix internationally.

