Park Gyu-young on starring in ‘A Good Day To Be A Dog’: “The laughter didn’t end”

Park Gyu-young has reflected on starring in the new K-drama A Good Day To Be A Dog at a press conference ahead of the series’ premiere yesterday (October 11).

The actor, who is known for her previous roles in Celebrity, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, and Sweet Home, plays Han Hae-na in the show – a high school teacher who is cursed to turn into a dog for six hours when they kiss someone. The curse can only be broken with a second kiss from the same person.

Speaking at A Good Day To Be A Dog’s premiere press conference, Park shared of the actors’ time on set: “The laughter didn’t end.” She continued to discuss her chemistry with Cha Eun-woo, who plays Hae-na’s colleague, Jin Seo-won, whom she kisses, and Lee Hyun-woo, who plays another teacher at the school.

“My character has a crush on Hyun-woo and romance with Eun-woo, so we had really great chemistry,” she said (per Soompi). “Although Cha Eun-woo and I debuted at the same time, he is four years younger than me. He was present with reliable energy on set. He delivered bright energy while also holding the balance down firmly.

“I’m the same age as Hyun-woo, but he is a senior actor [by many years]. I learned much from him, and he always delivers bright and comfortable energy.”

At the event, Cha also discussed his similarities to his character, saying: “I think we are about 70 percent in sync. I’m cautious of people I’m meeting for the first time, and I hear from time to time that I give off a cold impression. I think those elements are similar. An aspect that is different is that I’m not actually afraid of dogs.”

Previously, Cha – who is also a member of the boyband ASTRO – shared why he wanted to appear in the new drama. He called plot of the series “interesting and exciting”, adding: “I think this unique topic is our drama’s charm.”

A Good Day To Be A Dog premiered last night (October 11) on MBC, with new episodes airing every Wednesday. Watch a trailer for the drama here.