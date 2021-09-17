Park Gyu-young and Kim Min-jae open up about their chemistry in ‘Dali And Cocky Prince’

Actors Park Gyu-young and Kim Min-jae have shared more about their chemistry in KBS2’s upcoming drama Dali And Cocky Prince.

During an online press conference on September 16, the pair talked about their experience working together. Dali And Cocky Prince premieres on September 22 and will be available on as well as on streaming site Viki.

The upcoming series stars Kim as Jin Mu-hak, an uneducated but sharp businessman. Meanwhile, Park will play Kim Dal-li, a knowledgeable art researcher who is born into an elite family, but is unable to take care of herself.

“This isn’t our first project together. We met for the first time in a while, but it felt comfortable,” said Kim, as translated by Soompi. “Thanks to that, I was able to focus well during this project. We filmed [the drama] while talking to each other a lot and being very considerate of one another. I really liked it.”

Park also added that although the pair had met before, she noted that “it’s the first time we’ve worked together for this long”, before going on to discuss acting alongside her co-star. “On set, Min-jae is very soft and flexible, but within that, he has incredible charisma and tenacity. He was very considerate, and I also learned a lot and got lots of help [from him], so I was able to film comfortably and enjoyably,” she said.

Dali and Cocky Prince revolves around Park’s character’s attempt to save a collapsing art museum, eventually becoming entangled in a romance with Kim’s Jin Mu-hak in the process.

In other K-drama news, tVN has revealed that it currently has “no specific plans” to bring back popular series Hospital Playlist for a third season. The production team said in a statement to Newsen that “all of the production team and cast members have the definite will to unite if a new season is planned someday”.