Park Hae-jin’s agency clarifies he has “no relation” to a recent arrest involving an actor

Artist Company, which represents Park Hae-jin (From Now On, Showtime!), has spoken out against rumours of the star’s involvement in a recent drug-related arrest involving an actor.

On September 10, the Seoul Gangnam Police announced that they had arrested a male actor (referred to as ‘A’) in his forties for suspected drug abuse that afternoon, per Herald Economy. He had reportedly undergone a drug test, which later came back positive.

While the police did not name the actor in question, several news outlets began circulating that the arrestee had made his television debut in 2006 and has appeared in several movies and dramas.

As a result, several actors fitting the description, including Park, have been subject to speculation. In a statement to MBC News, his agency Artist Company firmly denied rumours of the actor’s involvement in the case.

“We have confirmed that there have recently been groundless falsehoods spreading on online communities about Park Hae-jin having anything to do with the male actor in his forties who was arrested on charges of drug use,” it said, as translated by Soompi.

“This is completely false, and Park Hae-jin has no relation whatsoever to the case in question,” stated the agency, adding: “If groundless falsehoods related to this case continue to be spread, we plan to respond with strong legal action against those who have written and spread these falsehoods.”

The Silent Sea actor Lee Moo-saeng’s agency Alien Company has also released a similar statement following rumours about the star being involved in the recent arrest, per XSportsNews.

News1 reported on September 11 that it had confirmed the identity of the actor to be Lee Sang-bo, who last starred in the 2021 drama Miss Monte-Cristo. R Project Company, which previously represented Lee also told news agencies that their contract with the actor had expired last year.

Lee, who is currently not known to be signed to an agency, has yet to release an official statement regarding the arrest. His Instagram account was allegedly deactivated around the time of the arrest.