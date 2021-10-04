Park Hae-soo says he didn’t feel “any difference” between him and his ‘Squid Game’ character

South Korean actor Park Hae-soo has opened up about how it felt like playing the character of Jo Sang-woo on Netflix’s hit series Squid Game.

In a recent interview with OSEN, the veteran actor shared that the psychological changes that the characters of Squid Game underwent was what drew him to the brutal survival drama. Park also revealed that he “never felt any differences” between his character and himself while filming the series.

Park had portrayed the pragmatic Jo Sang-woo, a childhood friend of main character Sung Gi-hoon (Lee Jung-jae). A graduate of the prestigious Seoul National University and thought to be a successful businessman, he winds up joining the games after a series of disastrous investments in the securities market.

“While working on the drama, I never felt any differences between Jo Sang-woo and myself. The choices grew easier as it felt like I wasn’t acting, so it felt strange,” said Park, as translated by Soompi. However, the actor went on to add that “now that filming is over, I think I’m most similar to Sung Gi-hoon.”

Park went on to praise Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s characterisation of his role. “He told Jo Sang-woo’s story by immersing himself completely in the character, and he explained the character’s rationale from the character’s perspective,” he said. “I’m thankful for how he thought about Jo Sang-woo’s lines and edited them up until the day before.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor revealed that he had somewhat expected the worldwide popularity of Squid Game. “Although they’re Korean games, there’s plenty of things for people to relate to. I figured that people would think a lot about these things while watching the drama,” shared Park.

Meanwhile, Squid Game breakout star Jung Ho-yeon has opened up about how it felt to film the hit Netflix original series. In a recently released behind-the-scenes video, the model-turned-actress said that filming the show was “actually terrifying” at times.