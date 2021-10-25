Park Hae-soo shares details about his new drama ‘Chimera’

Squid Game star Park Hae-soo has opened up about his upcoming drama Chimera.

Starring Park as Jae-hwan as a violent crimes detective, Chimera is an upcoming OCN mystery thriller that revolves around a series of killings that have restarted after 35 years. The actor recently shared his thoughts on the series with South Korean news outlet News1.

“I’m both grateful and nervous to be playing the role of detective Cha Jae-hwan,” said Park, as translated by Soompi. The 39-year-old actor had recently garnered a large international following thanks to his role in Netflix’s hit survival thriller series Squid Game.

Park went on to discuss his character in the forthcoming series, describing him as a “passionate detective who’s usually overflowing with cheerful energy, but when he’s investigating a case, he couldn’t be more cool-headed”.

“He knows how to investigate with his head, but hand the reins over to his heart when it comes to his relationships with other people,” added the actor. “He’s a charming character who’s clumsy, relatable, and very human.”

Park also opened up on his experience working with co-stars Claudia Kim (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald) and Lee Hee-joon (Mouse, The Drug King). “[Kim is] an actress with a big heart and an aura of embracing those around her. I was grateful to her during filming because we both gave each other strength, and it was an amazing and delightful experience to be able to act together with her,” he shared.

Later, he revealed that the idea of working with Lee was one of the factors that had led him to take on his role in Chimera. “The entire time we were filming, I learned a lot from [Lee] and wanted to follow his lead,” shared Park. “In real life, he’s also an incredibly warm person, and in terms of his work, he’s an admirable artist whom I’d like to resemble.”

Chimera premieres on October 30 at 10.30pm KST, and airs weekly every Saturday and Sunday. The series will also be available for streaming on Viki.