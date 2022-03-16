Park Hyung-sik reveals he joined ‘Soundtrack #1’ in order to work with Han So-hee

Park Hyung-sik revealed that he agreed to star in the upcoming Disney+ K-drama Soundtrack #1 in order to work with actress Han So-hee.

The ZE:A member revealed what had motivated him to join the cast of the forthcoming series in a recent interview with SportsWorldi, where he also spoke about the theme of Soundtrack #1 and also introduced his character.

“The biggest reason was that I wanted to work together with director Kim Hee-won and actress Han So-hee,” Park explained, as translated by Soompi. “I also chose the project because the script was so fun to read.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere during the interview, Park also spoke described Soundtrack #1 as a drama “about the things that happen when love begins to sprout between a man and woman who have been friends for a long time”.

“By pairing [the story] together with music, I think the drama enables you to feel even more deeply the emotions of both unrequited love and love that you slowly come to discover,” he elaborated.

Park later touched on his character, Han Sun-woo, saying that he is an “unchanging and sincere young guy”. The actor also said that while filming the series, he had “pondered a lot over how I could convey Han Sun Woo’s unchanging sincerity to viewers”.

Scheduled to premiere on March 23, Soundtrack #1 revolves around a pair of longtime friends and music lovers who end up living together for two weeks after unexpected circumstances. As the pair spend more time together, they begin to question their relationship as the line between friends and lovers grows increasingly blurry.

Han’s Seo Eun-soo is a lyricist who made her debut three years prior to the beginning of the drama. She is described as a lively and straightforward character who is honest and open about her emotions. Meanwhile, Park’s Han Sun-woo is described as a quiet photographer with a warm and caring personality. Watch the latest trailer for Soundtrack #1 here.