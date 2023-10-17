Park Ji-hoon to lead new romance drama, ‘Fantasy Sonata’

South Korean singer and actor Park Ji-hoon has been cast in the upcoming romance K-drama, Fantasy Sonata, alongside Hong Ye-ji.

Fantasy Sonata, based on a popular webtoon of the same name, will star Park Ji-hoon as Crown Prince Sajo Hyun, an intellectual and artistic man who works as a fashion designer to hide his identity.

The character also has a second personality, called Ak Hee, an extremely charming man who is cursed to feel extreme pain when he makes physical contact with anyone else.

Advertisement

Joining Park Ji-hoon in Fantasy Sonata is former Produce 48 contestant, Hong Ye-ji. She will play Yeon Wol, a descendant of the fallen Yeon Dynasty.

In order to conceal her origins, she takes on the identity of Gye Ra, an assassin who sets out to avenge her family. However, an accident during her mission causing her to forgot her past life.

Fantasy Sonata is currently set to premiere in early-2024 on the South Korean television network KBS2. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information on the upcoming K-drama series.

The upcoming fantasy-romance show will be Park Ji-hoon’s first starring roles since 2022’s action K-drama, Weak Hero Class 1. Meanwhile, Hong Ye-ji previously starred in the films 2037 and School Caste.

In other K-drama news, SBS has released the first teaser for its upcoming series My Demon, starring Song Kang (Netflix’s Sweet Home) and Kim Yoo-jung (Lovers of the Red Sky).

Meanwhile, actor Song Joong-ki has opened up about his four-month-old son and what he thinks about being a new parent.