‘Little Women’ star Park Ji-hu in talks to lead K-drama adaptation of ‘Spirit Fingers’

South Korean actress Park Ji-hu, best known for starring in All Of Us Are Dead and Little Women, may soon be leading a new webtoon-based K-drama.

On February 21, several South Korean news outlets reported that the 19-year-old actress had been cast in an upcoming drama adaptation of a webtoon series.

Park’s agency BH Entertainment later responded to XSportsNews clarifying that the actress is “positively reviewing her appearance in Spirit Fingers,” as translated by Soompi, but has yet to confirm her participation in the upcoming drama.

Spirit Fingers will reportedly be a 12-episode K-drama adaptation of the 2019 slice-of-life webtoon of the same name by Han Kyoung-chal. At the time of publishing, it is not yet known where and when the series is projected to premiere.

According to the news outlet, Park has been offered the leading role of Song Woo-yeon, a high school student who finds it difficult to express herself due to being hyperaware to the people around her. The story follows Woo-yeon as she learns to openly express her emotions after joining her school’s art club.

Park first debuted as an actress in 2016 in the film Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned, and later made an international breakthrough with her lead role in Netflix’s 2022 apocalyptic teen drama All Of Us Are Dead. Later that year, she starred alongside actresses Kim Go-eun and Nam Ji-hyun in the South Korean TV adaptation of Little Women.

In addition to her 2022 television roles, Park also made a cameo in the music video for rookie K-pop girl group NewJeans’ December single ‘Ditto’ alongside All Of Us Are Dead co-star Choi Hyun-wook.