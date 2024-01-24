Park Ji-hyun says working with ‘Yumi’s Cells’ co-star Ahn Bo-hyun again was a “blessing”

South Korean actress Park Ji-hyun has spoken about working with Yumi’s Cells co-star Ahn Bo-hyun again in the new Disney+ series Flex X Cop.

During a press conference for Flex X Cop yesterday (January 23), both Park and Ahn spoke about their reunion on the set of the show after previously working together on hit drama Yumi’s Cells. In that series, Ahn starred as Goo Woong, a game developer and ex-boyfriend of the series’ main, titular character, while Park played his friend and colleague named Seo Sae-yi.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to meet most of the Flex X Cop cast before. So, it felt good to see Park Ji-hyun’s friendly face on the set,” Ahn told press, via SBS Star. “I didn’t get to know her better during the filming of Yumi’s Cells because the series only had a few episodes.”

Advertisement

Park Ji-hyun then touched on their on-set chemistry saying that she thought Ahn was “really nice” during the production of Yumi’s Cells. “I did most of my filming with… [and] I noticed he is very good at making people feel comfortable,” she added. “He’s also very caring about people’s feelings and genuinely cares about them. I was thrilled when I heard that I would be working with him again in Flex X Cop.”

Park shared that she was “completely overwhelmed” when production started on Flex X Cop as it was her first leading role, but said that having a familiar face like Ahn on set had helped her ease into the role. “In that state of mind, working with Ahn Bo-hyun was truly a blessing. I’m both grateful and sorry when I think about how much he had to help me,” she said.

Due to premiere later this week on January 26, Flex X Cop is Disney+’s latest K-drama offering. It follows the story of an “immature” man set to inherit three generations’ worth of family conglomerate inheritance, who becomes a detective by using his material wealth to catch criminals.

In other news, Netflix has announced its brand-new unscripted series, Super Rich in Korea, hosted by GOT7‘s BamBam. According to the streamer, the show will follow “the ultra-luxurious lives of the world’s wealthiest in the heart of Korea”.