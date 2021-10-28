Park Ju-hyun and Chae Jong-hyeop to lead new sports romance drama

South Korean actors Park Ju-hyun and Chae Jong-hyeop have been confirmed as the leads for an upcoming KBS2 drama Going To You At A Speed Of 493km (literal translation).

Sports Chosun reported earlier on October 28 that actors Park Ju-hyun and Chae Jong-hyup are set to lead KBS2’s upcoming sports romance drama, per translations by Soompi.

The story is set to follow a man and a woman who play mixed doubles on a badminton works team together. Park Ju-hyun has been announced to be portraying main character Park Tae-yang, who is a former aspiring Olympic athlete who was forced to quit the sport after sustaining an injury but joins a works team to fuel her passion for badminton.

Meanwhile, Chae Jong-hyeop will be taking on the role of Park Tae-joon, who has no personal interest in badminton, despite pursuing it as a career. His story begins when he is cut from the city team and ends up reluctantly joining the works team as a result.

Going To You At A Speed Of 493km is written by Heo Seong-hye, who had worked on series such as Dream High 2 and Tomorrow With You, and is helmed by director Jo Woong, who has worked on dramas such as Justice in 2019 and Miracle That We Met in 2018. The series is expected to make its premiere on KBS TV sometime in the first half of 2022, however specific details have yet to be revealed.

In other K-drama news, KBS2 has also unveiled an official release date for School 2021, alongside a new teaser clip for the series. School 2021 is based on the 2011 web novel Oh, Naui Namjadeul! (literal translation: Oh! My Men) created by writer Lee Hyun. The series is directed by Han Sang-woo, who had previously helmed the 2017-2018 romance series Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me.