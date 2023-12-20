Park Min-young talks dramatic weight loss for ‘Marry My Husband’

Park Min-young has opened up about her dramatic weight loss for her role in the upcoming K-drama, Marry My Husband.

Based on a webtoon of the same name, the upcoming tvN series follows a terminally ill woman, Kang Ji-won, who learns that her best friend and husband are having an affair.

Upon making the heart-breaking discovery, she is killed by her husband, but wakes up ten years in the past. Now with a second chance at life, Ji-won decides to exact her revenge by bringing the adulterous couple together and begins a romance with her boss.

Back in November, several news outlets noted that the actress had lost a significant amount of weight for her scenes as the gravely ill Ji-won after several stills from the drama were released.

Park has since opened up about the weight loss, explaining to Newsen that she “tried to lose weight not just for the sake of being thin, but to express Kang Ji-won’s profound pain as much as I could”, as translated by Soompi.

She then shared that she had “survived on electrolyte drinks” while filming Ji-won’s earlier scenes. Park also spoke about playing the same character in different timelines, and how she distinguished the two.

“The Park Ji-won of the past and present have different purposes and auras,” she said. “However, I tried to create an intersection between them to show that they are the same person.”

Marry My Husband premieres on January 1 at 8:50pm KST on tvN. The series will also be available to stream on Prime Video in select regions.