Park Min-young says “honesty will prevail” amid controversy surrounding her ex-boyfriend

Park Min-young and her agency have addressed a report that claims to link her with alleged “illegal activities” of her ex-boyfriend, businessman Kang Jong-hyun.

Earlier today (January 15), South Korean news outlet Dispatch released a report that actress Park Min-young had received ₩250million (approximately US$190,000) while she had been dating businessman Kang Jong-hyun.

In a September 2022 statement, her agency Hook Entertainment said that the couple had already broken up, while claiming that Park had not received “significant monetary benefits” from her ex.

In a new January 2024 statement addressing the Dispatch report, Hook Entertainment said that the actress had “participated in a witness interview with the prosecution regarding the use of her account as a borrowed-name bank account” back in February 2023, per Sports Chosun and as translated by Soompi.

“Through this, it was clearly revealed that actress Park Min-young was not involved in any illegal activities nor did she receive any illegal benefits,” the agency added. “The ₩250million mentioned in the report was only actress Park Min-young’s account being used by Kang Jong-hyun, and was not used for Park Min-young’s living expenses.”

Meanwhile, the Park Min-young also personally addressed the new reports on Instagram, writing that she is “sick of it all”, alongside a picture of her holding a thumbs up. “However, I will believe that honesty will prevail, and now I have firm feelings of wanting to protect my [fans]. Don’t worry,” she added.

Park Min-young is currently starring in the new tvN and Prime Video K-drama series, Marry My Husband. In a glowing four-star review, NME described the series as “deliciously melodramatic [and] immensely addictive”, with “unexpected twists that are just enough to keep viewers running back for more”.