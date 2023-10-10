Park Se-wan confirmed to star in new comedy crime K-drama, ‘Not Very Strong But Charming Violent Crimes Unit’

Park Se-wan has been confirmed to star in the new comedy crime drama series Not Very Strong But Charming Violent Crimes Unit.

The actor appeared in the movie Life Is Beautiful last year, as well as the series Alice, The Ultimate Weapon.

No details of Park’s character have been shared at present, but her agency, Ghost Studio, confirmed she will take the female lead role in the drama. The comedy crime drama will follow the country’s lowest-ranking violent crimes unit as it transforms into the top team in South Korea thanks to a highly-skilled team leader.

Advertisement

Not Very Strong But Charming Violent Crimes Unit – the drama’s literal title – is written by High Kick’s Lee Young-chul and Potato Star 2013QR3’s Lee Kwang-jae.

Although no other cast members have been announced at present, it was confirmed last month that Kim Dong-wook is in talks to appear opposite Park as the male lead. Kim is known for his appearances in The Guest, Take Off, and Along With The Gods.

Park is also set to appear in Doona!, a new K-drama coming to Netflix later this month. The series will star Bae Suzy as the titular Doona, a former K-pop idol who has left behind her glamorous celebrity life and retired from the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, Yang Se-jong will play college student Lee Won-jun, who ends up living and falling in love with Doona.

Doona! will premiere on October 20 exclusively on Netflix with nine episodes. The series is directed by Lee Jeong-hyo, who helmed 2019’s Crash Landing On You.

In other K-drama news, Rowoon has opened up about the challenges of his upcoming drama, The Matchmakers. The actor plays Shim Jung-woo in the series – a Joseon dynasty scholar whose life gets turned upside down after the sudden death of his bride.