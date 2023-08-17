Park Seo-joon says he wants to explore more projects that are not romantic comedies

South Korean actor Park Seo-joon has shared that he wants to keep pursuing projects that go beyond romantic comedies.

In a new interview with Herald POP, the 34-year-old actor – best known for appearing in Itaewon Class and Parasite – shed light on his lack of romantic-comedy projects of late.

Most of Park’s most successful work dramas have been romcoms like She Was Pretty, Fight For My Way and What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?, the third of which aired in 2018.

“Since I’ve been greeting fans through the romantic-comedy genre, I wanted to go on to work on other genres,” Park said. “Rom-coms are all different, but I wanted to make a genre change and didn’t want keep missing the fun.”

“I started taking on this challenge after What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?, and I don’t think I have picked up a romantic-comedy project,” he said, adding that he intends to continue doing so.

Park went on to add: “Of course, I like romcoms, but I think it’s a difficult genre. I’m not saying that I won’t do it, rather, I have a greater desire to do other things.”

The actor also mentioned his new disaster movie Concrete Utopia and upcoming Netflix thriller series Gyeongseong Creature as examples of different genres he’s been interested in exploring. “I don’t know what’s next, but I think I’ll do it while choosing fun projects,” Park said.

Park stars in the upcoming Gyeongseong Creature alongside My Name actress Han So-hee. The highly anticipated drama revolves around a creature born out of greed and is set in Japanese-occupied Korea during the 1940s. Netflix previously announced that it is slated to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2023.