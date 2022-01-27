Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee to star in upcoming thriller K-drama

Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee are set to star in an upcoming thriller K-drama series called Gyeongseong Creature (literal translation).

In a statement to Star News on January 27, the The team behind Gyeongseong Creature announced that Park (Itaewon Class, The Marvels) and Han (My Name, Nevertheless) will play the show’s lead characters. The team also revealed that filming for the new series has already begun.

Set in Spring 1945, Gyeongseong Creature will follow two young adults who come face-to-face with a strange creature and must battle it for survival. The show will take place in Gyeongseong, which was the colonial name for Seoul during Japan’s rule over Korea at the time.

Park Seo-joon will portray Jang Tae-sang, a wealthy man from Gyeongseong’s Bukchon Hanok Village with naturally keen insight, whose personable disposition has earned himself a reputation of being a well-known figure throughout the village.

Tae-sang’s life philosophy changes after he crosses paths with Yoon Chae-ok (Han So-hee), who has dedicated her life to searching for her missing mother, and is particularly skilled at working with various weapons as a result of her experience of surviving terrible situations.

Aside from Park and Han, Squid Game breakout star Wi Ha-joon will star as Tae-sang’s best friend, Kwon Joon-taek.

It was also previously revealed that the show’s screenplay was penned by Kang Eun-kyung, who was behind the Dr. Romantic series, and is helmed by Stove League director Jung Dong-yoon.

While not much else has been disclosed about the new series as of writing, Gyeongseong Creature’s production team have stated that the series is expected to make its premiere sometime in 2023.