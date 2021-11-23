K-drama power couple Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon are getting married

K-drama power couple Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon have announced that they are getting married soon.

On November 23, Park and Choi’s agencies, SALT Entertainment and Santa Claus Entertainment respectively, announced that the duo would wed early next year after four years together. Park’s company also noted that the actress is currently pregnant.

Soon after the news broke, the pair released letters on their respective fan cafés, where they confirmed the announcements and spoke about their plans for the future.

In her letter, Park called Choi “a source of support for a long time”, and said that she would “like to begin a life as a married couple with him”, per MBC and translated by Soompi. She added: “And though I am cautious to say this as it is very early on, I was blessed with a baby.”

Meanwhile, Choi described Park as “like a saviour”, saying that he would like to “make our marriage vows and let this love that I’m grateful for bear fruit”. The actor also reiterated that the duo were expecting a child while they are “preparing for the new chapter in our lives”.

Park’s last role was in the JTBC K-drama series Sisyphus: The Myth, which aired earlier this year. Meanwhile, Choi recently appeared in the Naver TV series So I Married the Anti-fan, alongside Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung.

