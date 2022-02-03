Park Solomon says the live adaption of ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ “included a lot of improvisations”

Park Solomon has revealed the process behind the actors’ performances on Netflix’s new zombie thriller All Of Us Are Dead.

The actor, alongside co-stars Lee Yoo-mi, Park Ji-hu, Yoo Chan-young and Cho Yi-hyeon, recently spoke to Cosmopolitan Korea about the cast’s processes of bringing their characters to life on the new hit K-drama, and how they attempted to reinvent All Of Us Are Dead as a television series from its origins as a webcomic.

“We tried really hard to act like modern Korean high school students,” Park said, per translations by Soompi, pointing out that the show’s source material, titled Now At Our School, had first been released almost two decades ago. “Compared to 13 years ago when the webtoon was made, the culture of high school students is different now.”

Keeping that in mind, Park revealed that the cast strove to tweak their characters and on-screen relationships to reflect this change in high school culture. “We included a lot of improvisations that measure up to today’s Korean high schoolers,” he concluded.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lee Yoo-mi also explained the inner workings of her All Of Us Are Dead character. “Na-yeon is someone who’s really faithful to the emotions she feels,” she explained. “However, on the other hand, since she’s the most humane, if you dwell on it again, there are aspects you come to understand about why Na-yeon acted that way.”

All Of Us Are Dead recently became the third Korean series from Netflix to top the platform’s charts worldwide, following its release on January 28, following the likes of Squid Game and Hellbound.