Park Sung-woong joins Lee Joon-hyuk in ‘Forest of Secrets’ spin-off

Actors Park Sung-woong and Lee Joon–hyuk have been confirmed to lead Good or Bad Dong-jae, the upcoming spin-off to the 2017 series Forest of Secrets.
On November 24, TVING confirmed that Park Sung-woong will be joining the upcoming legal drama alongside Lee Joon–hyuk. The new series will focus on Lee’s character from the original series, the corrupted prosecutor Seo Dong-jae. Good or Bad Dong-jae will premiere in 2024.
The spin-off follows Dong-jae as he attempts to turn over a new leaf and become a righteous prosecutor. However, he realises that it will be difficult to move on from his past.
According to Ilgan Sports, Park has been cast as the series’ antagonist Nam Wan-seong, the CEO of a construction company who views Dong-jae as an obstacle deterring one of his major redevelopment projects. As a result, he begins to expose the prosecutor’s past of corruption, hindering his career.
Forest of Secrets first premiered in 2017, with Cho Seung-woo and Bae Doona playing a prosecutor and policewoman duo as they investigate cases of corruption.
The series’ second season was released in 2020, with the pair reuniting during a period of tension between the prosecutor and police offices. Lee starred in both seasons as Seo Dong-jae, who was one of its antagonists.
Park’s latest project had been the recently concluded crime-thriller drama The Killing Vote, where he starred as a respected professor who was imprisoned after killing his young daughter’s rapist and murderer.
Meanwhile, Lee currently stars in Disney+’s original series Vigilante as Jo Gang-ok, the sidekick of police academy student and secret vigilante Kim Ji-yong (Nam Joo-hyuk).