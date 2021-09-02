Rob Lowe and Alan Yang share new ‘Parks and Recreation’ podcast

Parks and Recreation star Rob Lowe and writer Alan Yang are set to host a new podcast revealing secrets behind the show.
The pair will join forces on Parks and Recollection, according to Entertainment Weekly, which will launch later this month.
The podcast will feature appearances from cast and crew members from the show, and will lift the curtain on some of fans’ most beloved moments from the show.
A trailer for Parks and Recollection teases an argument about whether Andy and April should be together, and how Ben Schwartz almost missed out on playing Jean-Ralphio.
Watch the teaser here:
“This is literally the best, second best, or third best idea for a podcast I’ve ever heard,” Lowe said in a statement about the podcast. Whether you’re a Parks and Recreation fan or not, this one’s going to be fun!”
Yang added: “I couldn’t be more excited to co-host Parks and Recollection. Also just to let you know, in another ten years, I plan on co-hosting another podcast about the making of this podcast called Parks and Recollection Recollection. They’re both going to be outstanding.”
Meanwhile, the show’s band Mouse Rat released their long-awaited full-length album ‘The Awesome Album’ last week.
The fictional Pawnee, Indiana four-piece are fronted by Andy Dwyer (played by Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Chris Pratt) and are equally beloved by Pawneeians and Parks & Rec fans across the world.
‘The Awesome Album’ includes the songs ‘5,000 Candles In The Wind’ (a tribute to Pawnee’s mascot Li’l Sebastian) and ‘Catch Your Dream’, which features the mysterious Duke Silver (the alter ego of Nick Offerman’s character Ron Swanson).
Parks and Recollection will be available to listen to on all good podcast apps from September 14.