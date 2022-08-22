Pasta one-liner wins best joke at Edinburgh Fringe

A joke about pasta has won a poll for the best joke at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe.

Every year, the festival’s best jokes are compiled by channel Dave, before being voted for by the public, with this year’s top honour going to Masai Graham.

His joke: “I tried to steal spaghetti from the shop, but the female guard saw me and I couldn’t get pasta,” won with 52 per cent of 2,000 votes.

Graham previously won in 2016 with his joke: “My dad suggested I register for a donor card. He’s a man after my own heart.”

Reacting to his second win, the comedian wrote on Facebook: “2 time winner! This is getting Pasta joke.x”.

The runner-up joke for 2022 was from Mark Simmons, which went: “Did you know, if you get pregnant in the Amazon, it’s next day delivery?”

Olaf Falafel had two jokes in the Top 10, including: “My attempts to combine nitrous oxide and Oxo cubes made me a laughing stock,” at three, and: “I spent the whole morning building a time machine, so that’s four hours of my life that I’m definitely getting back,” at six.

“This is Dave’s first Joke of the Fringe award in three years, and the quality of the submissions has been incredibly strong,” said Dave’s channel director Cherie Cunningham (via The Guardian). “It’s a fantastic top 10 full of newcomers and comedy veterans, and it’s a delight to crown Masai Graham as winner once more.”

Other comedians that are on the list include Sophie Duker, Tim Vine and Hannah Fairweather, with women only making up two out of all the entries in total.

This year’s Fringe has attracted some controversy after comedian Jerry Sadowitz had his show cancelled. The Pleasance Theatre received “unprecendented number of complaints” regarding his show’s material, deemed “extreme in its racism, sexism, homophobia and misogyny,” though Sadowitz has since released a statement defending his show.