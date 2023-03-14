Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones had a ‘Normal People’ reunion at the Oscars

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones had a Normal People reunion at this year’s Oscars.

The co-stars, who both starred in the critically-acclaimed 2020 drama, managed to find some time to catch up during Sunday evening (March 12). Indeed, even with a number of events taking place across the night, both Mescal and Edgar-Jones ended up at the same party.

The two actors arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party separately. However, once inside it seemed the duo managed to find each other with ease and even snapped a black-and-white photo of themselves to commemorate the occasion (see tweet below).

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones reunite. pic.twitter.com/Zh5gcSck6S — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 13, 2023

The two actors have stayed close friends since starring together in Normal People, which saw both of their career’s take-off. In 2021 Mescal won a BAFTA for the show, dedicating the award to Daisy; whom he called his ‘best friend.’

He said at the time: “I want to dedicate this to Daisy, who is the best scene partner and one of the best people I know.”

Mescal was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor gong at this year’s Oscars for his role in Aftersun, but lost out to Ke Huy Quan in the category. Quan won the gong for his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. The film stormed the awards, winning: Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Directing, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis) among others.

Despite Mescal’s now ascending star in Hollywood, he recently told The Hollywood Reporter that people can’t quite pronounce his name right. Discussing the common issue with his name in the US, Mescal said: “People get confused with how to pronounce my name because of the drink Mezcal.” He added that he pronounces it with a softer ‘s’ and ‘a’.

Elsewhere, Mescal is reportedly set to star in Ridley Scott’s upcoming Gladiator sequel as Lucius, the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s villain Commodus.