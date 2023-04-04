Paul O’Grady mural painted over days after presenter’s death

A mural dedicated to the late Paul O’Grady has been painted over just days after it first appeared in Manchester.

Last week, the TV presenter, actor and comedian died at the age of 67, “unexpectedly but peacefully.”

After hearing the news, artist Chris Moore – who is known by the name Manchester Murals – – created a black and white tribute to O’Grady on the Fallowfield Loop in Manchester. You can see the creation here:

New mural of Paul O’Grady in Manchester. Fabulous! pic.twitter.com/d9k0MBmrRN — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) April 1, 2023

However, just days after the mural appeared, it was painted over by another artist.

Speaking to BBC News, Moore said described it as a “shame” but said this was just “part of the street art scene”.

He continued: “There were lots of people who went to visit it who were really disappointed on the day and people who planned to visit it over the coming days to remember Paul,” he said.

Moore said he was thinking about ways he could make a permanent installation of the mural in the city as a tribute.

O’Grady was known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage and for presenting light entertainment shows including Blankety Blank. His husband Andre Portasio announced the news last week.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening,” Portasio said in a statement [via BBC News]. “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

After O’Grady rose to fame in the ’90s with his drag queen persona, he went on to host The Paul O’Grady Show on ITV from 2004 to 2005 before moving with it to Channel 4 from 2006 until 2009. The chat show was later revived in 2013 on ITV and remained on air for two years.

In 2013 the chat show was hosted by guests after O’Grady had a health scare. He’d previously had heart attacks in 2002 and 2006, with the latter incident requiring him to stay in intensive care.

Most recently, O’Grady had been on tour playing Miss Hannigan in the musical Annie.

Last year O’Grady left his BBC Radio 2 show, confirming that it was because he was unhappy about sharing his Sunday afternoon slot. He also fronted an episode of The Love Of Dogs in 2022 which featured an appearance by Camilla, Queen Consort.

Tributes poured in for the late star after his death. ITV chat show host Lorraine Kelly wrote on Twitter that he was a “really special man”. She said: “Such sad news. Paul O’Grady – funny, fearless, brave, kind and wise. Will be sorely missed.”

Singer and TV host Aled Jones described O’Grady as “a lovely lovely person”, while broadcaster Vernon Kay said he was “one of the nicest and kindest people I’ve ever met, always a joy to be around and obviously, so much fun”.

TV host and consumer expert Martin Lewis wrote: “Quite shocked and saddened to wake up to the news of Paul O’Grady passing. #RipPaulOgrady. A funny man, with incredibly quick wit, who made millions laugh.”

Meanwhile, fans have donated over £100,000 to animal charity Battersea Dogs And Cats Home in tribute to O’Grady.

In 2011, O’Grady became an ambassador for Battersea and, following his death, the charity launched a tribute fund for fans who wanted to “remember Paul with a donation”.