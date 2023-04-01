NewsTV News

Paul O’Grady tribute fund raises over £100,000 for Battersea Dogs And Cats Home

“Battersea will forever remember Paul as a devoted animal lover with the biggest heart”

By Ali Shutler
Paul O'Grady attends the Collars and Coats Ball 2017 at Battersea Evolution on November 2, 2017 in London, England. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Fans have donated over £100,000 to animal charity Battersea Dogs And Cats Home in tribute to Paul O’Grady.

The comedian, known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage and for presenting ITV’s For The Love Of Dogs, died on Tuesday (March 28) at the age of 67.

In 2011, O’Grady became an ambassador for Battersea and following his death, the charity launched a tribute fund for fans who wanted to “remember Paul with a donation”.

In less than a week, the Paul O’Grady tribute fund has raised over £109,000 for the animal shelter.

In a statement, Battersea chief executive Peter Laurie said: “To many, Paul O’Grady was the immensely popular TV and radio presenter and comedian who lit up their screens with his razor-sharp humour and perpetual generosity and warmth. Battersea will forever remember Paul as a devoted animal lover with the biggest heart, who fell head over heels in love with every dog he met at our centres. Paul will always be associated with Battersea and we are truly saddened to have lost such a true friend and huge part of our charity.”

“He was a champion for the underdog and would do anything to ensure all animals live a healthy and happy life. He will be dearly missed.”

Following the response to the fund, Laurie said: “Over the coming weeks and months, Battersea will be finding the best way to pay tribute to our wonderful friend and ambassador.”

“We will be looking to find a suitably fitting way to remember the profound impact Paul had at Battersea and the rescue animal sector, something that will support the animals that Paul loved so much and that would make him proud,” he added.

O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio confirmed that the comedian had died “unexpectedly but peacefully” earlier this week.

Following the news, Elton John paid tribute to O’Grady, saying he “went places nobody had gone before and we will miss you very much.”

Suzy Eddie Izzard also praised O’Grady, saying his presence helped LGBTQ+ people “either in their personal lives or as performers being able to be more honest about their sexuality onstage.”

