‘Peaky Blinders’ finale will be a feature-length episode

The finale of Peaky Blinders’ sixth and final season will be a feature-length episode.

Director Anthony Byrne confirmed the finale runtime is 81 minutes to RadioTimes.com, teasing something “very different” is in store.

“It’s such a Peaky thing to do for the last hurrah,” Byrne said. “It’s the 10:22 news for one night only.

“It feels very, very different to the rest of the season. It feels very, very different to anything we’ve done before. It’s very epic in scope. It feels like a film – it’s kind of a dry run for the feature film.”

Show creator Steven Knight teased the future of Peaky Blinders to NME earlier this year, with a feature film and several spin-offs in the works.

“I’m seeing this as the end of the beginning, rather than the beginning of the end,” Knight said.

Byrne previously addressed criticism of the pacing in the final season. “You’re taking a show like Peaky that is culturally relevant, it’s a TV phenomenon, and there’s expectation of, ‘I want Arthur kicking the shit out of people and I want Tommy being Tommy and more Peaky stuff,” the director said.

“Season four was that. Season four was a gangster season with the Italians and the Peakys. There was a lot of gangster stuff with guns and all of that. And then season five was about the rise of fascism and it was darker.

“Season six is a character piece about the darkness of Tommy Shelby’s soul and it’s how far down is he going to have to go before he can get out. And will there be any left of him?”

In NME’s four-star review of season six, it reads: “Impressively, there’s nothing about the return of Peaky Blinders that feels forced, contrived – and that hasn’t always been the case in the five-preceding series.

“We might just be an hour into the most keenly anticipated finale of 2022, but we’re off to a start as impressive as any of Tommy’s prized mares.”

Peaky Blinders season six continues on BBC One on Sunday at 9pm. The final season is released on Netflix on June 10.