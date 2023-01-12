‘Peaky Blinders’ actor Paul Anderson accused of misconduct on set

Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson has been reportedly accused of misconduct by a colleague.

According to a report in The Sun, a complaint was made against the Arthur Shelby actor on the set of the hit show.

Anderson reportedly denied the allegations, and the report revealed an investigation was launched into the complaint by the show’s producers.

“Paul has had an issue to deal with away from the set after a claim was made — which he completely denies. Of course, it is being looked into thoroughly,” a source told the publication.

Speculating on whether Anderson would be involved in the forthcoming Peaky Blinders film, they added: “It’s still early days for the film and shooting of scenes hasn’t started yet, so it would be possible to rewrite and amend the script and storyline to explain his absence if it ever came to that.”

An “insider at the production company” reportedly added: “We wouldn’t discuss any individual but it’s too early at this stage to say who will be in the movie.”

Last year, Cillian Murphy said the script for the Peaky Blinders film was “close” to being finished in October.

The actor said the film would be likely to pick up whether the show’s sixth and final season left off.

When asked if it was in the pipeline, Murphy replied: “Yes, I believe so. I’ve still not read it [the script] but that’s the plan, the plan is to make a film and to continue the story but in the cinematic world rather than on the television.

“The television part of the story is finished. If there’s more stories to tell, I’m there I just haven’t read it yet but it’s close apparently.”