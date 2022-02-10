‘Peaky Blinders’ reportedly planning to open themed barbershop, pubs and bars

The production team behind Peaky Blinders are reportedly planning to launch a chain of official themed pubs, bars and barbershops.

Caryn Mandabach Productions is intending to cash in on the success of the BBC mobster drama series with themed establishments as well possible grooming and clothing lines.

That’s according to an unnamed source who told The Sun: “Peaky Blinders is huge these days. It’s a global smash. So it’s no surprise the makers want to try and cash in on that when they can.

Advertisement

“There are a couple of unofficial pubs out there already which the makers want to bring to heel.

“The Coyote Ugly film [about a gang of bar workers, released in 2000] spawned bars all over the world and Caryn knows Peaky Blinders could have that same appeal.”

Commercial heads have reportedly filed for trademarks to open establishment chains and launch official jewellery, grooming and clothing collections. The documents have been lodged with the Intellectual Property Office.

If accepted, Caryn Mandabach Productions will have legal protection to use the terms to market goods and services for 10 years.

Meanwhile, Peaky Blinders has revealed a competition for fans in the build-up to season six of the show, which is due to return to BBC One for a final outing this year.

Advertisement

Fans have the chance to carry out a series of orders from the Peaky Blinders themselves.

Shared on the show’s official Instagram page last month, a note declared: “Over the next month you will be issued with a series of orders that you must carry out, each more challenging than the last. This may not be easy but you will be greatly rewarded for your efforts.

The caption further clarifies: “You’ll receive your orders here. Once you’ve carried each of them out, come back to unlock your reward.”

While season six will be the final TV outing for Cillian Murphy and co, the story is set to continue on the big screen – which is now planned to go into World War Two and beyond.