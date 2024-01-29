‘Peaky Blinders’ star Paul Anderson fined for possession of drugs

Peaky Blinders star Paul Anderson has been fined for possession of drugs including crack cocaine.

The Arthur Shelby actor pleaded guilty to four charges, namely of possession of class A crack cocaine, class B amphetamines and two class C prescription substances, during an appearance at Highbury Corner magistrates court last Thursday (January 25).

According to prosecutor Kevin Kendridge, Anderson was caught with the substances on Boxing Day, with police reportedly called to a pub in north London after a customer smelled crack cocaine fumes coming from a toilet the actor had just exited (via Daily Mail).

Police allegedly found Anderson intoxicated nearby with a young man and a 17-month-old baby, and he was taken to a police station where they found crack cocaine, a wrap of brown powder found to be amphetamines alongside diazepam and pregabalin.

The actor’s lawyer Moira MacFarlane told the court: “You will recognise the defendant from a very intense part that he has played in a recent television programme. He is often recognised and does his best to please fans of the show by slipping into character.

“He was recognised that Boxing Day and tried to play up for these people. And because of the lifestyle he leads people often give him inducements.”

Macfarlane said Anderson had not been smoking crack cocaine, adding: “He has found himself in an unfortunate position and should have had the strength to say no.”

The actor has been fined a total of £1,345 following the incident.

Peaky Blinders came to an end in 2022 after six series. However, creator Steven Knight revealed last month that the show’s anticipated cinema version should begin filming in 2024.

“I’m just working on the final bits of [the script] at the moment,” he told the Radio Times. “I just sit down at the keyboard and start. It’s a bit like having a dream, for me. You sit there and all this stuff comes, and then you read it back and think, ‘That’s pretty good – but where did it come from?’

“The plan is to start shooting that in the middle of [2024].”