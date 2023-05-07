Pedro Pascal tells Bella Ramsey his red carpet pose is to manage anxiety

Pedro Pascal has told his The Last Of Us co-star Bella Ramsey why he tends to pose for red carpet photos with his hand on his stomach.

The actor, who also starred opposite Ramsey in Game Of Thrones, was getting his picture taken by photographer at a “For Your Consideration” event last week in Los Angeles.

In footage captured by Deadline Hollywood, Ramsey is seen patting Pascal’s hand, which is resting on his abdomen.

Advertisement

Pascal is then heard asking her, “You know why?” to which he answers, “My anxiety is right here.”

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal at #TheLastOfUs FYC event Deadline FYC House + @hbomax pic.twitter.com/fqv7n5eIf6 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 29, 2023

Earlier this week the actor again struck the pose while he faced photographers at the Met Gala.

Pascal stars as Joel opposite Ramsey’s Ellie in the HBO adaptation of the iconic video game The Last Of Us, which was originally released in 2013. The TV series, which premiered earlier this year, has proved to be hugely successful and has been renewed for a second season.

In other news, Pascal has admitted that he nearly quit his acting career after experiencing years of rejection.

Advertisement

The 48-year-old provided insight into his constant struggle to make a living as an actor, explaining to Esquire recently how he was close to calling it quits before acquiring some of his biggest roles.

“I was getting my ass fucking kicked,” he said, discussing his time working as a waiter throughout the 1990s. At the time, he auditioned for numerous TV show roles and commercials, although few materialised.