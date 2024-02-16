People are very confused by this new Netflix series about a chicken nugget

Netflix viewers have been left baffled by the trailer for new Korean comedy series Chicken Nugget, which may be even more bizarre than Squid Game.

The chaotic new show sees a young woman, Min-ah, turned into a sauce-covered chicken nugget after stepping into a mysterious machine, promoting her father, Seon-man, and her admirer, Baek-joong, to embark on a desperate quest to transform her back.

The official synopsis reads: “A woman steps into an odd machine and becomes… a chicken nugget?! Now, it’s up to her father and admirer to embark on a zany quest to bring her back.’

Chicken Nugget was originally a highly popular Naver web series, created by Park Ji-Dok, commonly known as PJD, but has now been acquired by the streaming platform.

The 12-episode mini-series is yet to arrive on UK Netflix but the surreal trailer has got fans equally bemused and excited.

“We will be seated,” posted one viewer on X (formerly Twitter), while another joked: “What a horrible idea and it looks bad … we’ll watch it.”

“Netflix needs to be stopped,” said another as a fourth person added: “This is so absurd that I might actually watch 👀.”

Another excited viewer posted: “This is gonna be the surrealist comedy of the century mark my words.”

However, those wanting to watch Chicken Nugget will have to wait a little longer, as the series doesn’t arrive on Netflix until March 15.

In the meantime, viewers can get their fix of quality Korean entertainment from the Oscar-nominated Past Lives, which is now available to stream on Netflix UK.

Korean-Canadian writer and director Celine Song’s debut movie is nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at next month’s Academy Awards.

Starring Greta Lee (The Morning Show) and Teo Yoo, the film follows the characters of Nora and Hae Sung, two childhood friends in South Korea who are torn apart when Nora’s family moves to Canada. Decades later, the pair reconnect via social media and, after meeting up in New York, ponder their romantic compatibility.

NME named Past Lives as its top film of 2023, placing it above Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer.